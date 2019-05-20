'Game of Thrones' is over, so now what?

(CNN)Do you need a hug?
"Game of Thrones" had its series finale Sunday night and more than a few viewers are feeling some kind of way about it all being over.
With all the excitement in the run-up to the end, after eight seasons it begs the question: What happens now?
Well, we are here to help you process it all with a few suggestions.
Find your tribe on social media
Twitter is the place you want to be, regardless of how you felt about the finale.
From clever snark ("That was the Fyre Fest of series finales") to outright grief, it's all there for those who like to commiserate in the company of like-minded people.