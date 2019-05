(CNN) R&B singer Melvin Edmonds, a member of the group After 7 and brother of superstar Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, has died at 65.

He died Saturday, After 7 co-founder Keith Mitchell confirmed on the group's Facebook page Monday. The cause of death has not been revealed.

After 7 rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like "Can't Stop," "Ready or Not" and "Heat of the Moment." The group was founded in 1987 by Melvin Edmonds, his bro