(CNN) "Jeopardy!" is back to its regularly scheduled programming on Monday, and that means James Holzhauer is back on the buzzer.

After a two week hiatus due to the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament, the record-breaking, reigning champion picks up where he left off on May 3 in hopes of continuing his hot streak. (In reality, Holzhauer has finished taping the show until next fall, but us viewers at home have to tune in to find out how far he got.)