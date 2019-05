(CNN) There's been a new development in the James Charles and Tati Westbrook drama.

Another YouTube star and beauty influencer, Jeffree Star, released a video on Sunday, titled "Never Doing This Again."

In it Star said, "I am embarrassed of myself."

"I also owe an apology to my audience for bringing something public and inserting myself in someone else's beef, drama, situation, whatever you want to call it," Star said. "I should of kept my mouth shut. And I didn't."