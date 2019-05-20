Save big on a bamboo and microfiber sheet set

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Bamboo Comfort 4-Piece Luxury Sheet Set ($35.99, originally $99; store.cnn.com).

After a long day, it can be pure joy to collapse into a bed with soft, cozy sheets. And these sheets definitely fit the bill. I've been trying them for a few nights, and it's a really nice experience.

The Bamboo Comfort 4-piece luxury sheet set ($35.99, originally $99; store.cnn.com) uses a blend of bamboo and microfiber to produce a soft and breathable experience. The sheets are high quality, with a thread count of 1,800, and hypoallergenic.

This set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. It comes in your choice of taupe, white, gray, ivory or aqua, to complement your decor.

I was testing the sheets on a full-size mattress and the fit was precise. Even after a few nights, they managed to say pretty much wrinkle-free. With a deep pocket design, they should fit mattresses up to 16 inches.

The Bamboo Comfort 4-piece luxury sheet set really offers grand value at $35.99 -- a small price to pay for the chance of a good night's relaxing sleep.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.