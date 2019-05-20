Floss better with this gentle yet effective, dentist-recommended water flosser

Story highlights Flossing can protect you against gum diseases, discoloration and bad breath

While most of us are pretty good about brushing our teeth twice a day, flossing is another story. I'm definitely guilty of getting lazy about it, and I know I'm not the only one. More than a third of Americans would rather do an unpleasant activity than floss, and 27% of US adults admit to lying to their dentist about how often they floss, according to a survey by the American Academy of Periodontology.

But while it can be a time-consuming, sometimes painful and kind of gross process, there's a reason our dentists keep telling us to floss.

Floss is an interdental cleaner, which means it targets those hard-to-reach spaces in your mouth, like between two teeth or at the gum line. These are places that your toothbrush -- which only targets the tops and outer surfaces of your teeth -- can't reach. Keeping these parts of your mouth clean will help to protect you against gum diseases like gingivitis and to prevent discolored teeth or bad breath. But the benefits of flossing stretch even further. Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that an unhealthy mouth can actually harm the rest of your body and contribute to serious conditions like heart disease and respiratory illness.

Water flossers are interdental cleaners, like traditional floss, and provide the same health and cleaning benefits. Water flossing involves a device that aims a stream of water at your mouth and gums. The pressure from the water works to massage your gums and remove food and plaque. The American Dental Association says water flossing may be a good alternative for people who have a hard time with traditional flossing, like those with braces or dentures.

The Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser ($39.99, originally $149.99; stacksocial.com) is a dentist-recommended water flosser that was named Flosseroo's Best Water Flosser of 2016. It has three different modes for specific cleaning purposes. Not only will it easily remove food from hard-to-reach places, the water jets also work to gently massage your gums, helping to increase circulation. And according to the makers, using the Aqua Flosser Rechargeable Water Flosser will cut your flossing time in half.

Your purchase of the water flosser includes four color-coded tips, so the whole family can use the same unit without worrying about having to share germs. It's a great way of getting the most bang for your buck. You'll also receive a rechargeable power cord, travel bag and a user's manual. Considering how important flossing is, water flossing might be a great alternative if you tend to get lazy about traditional flossing. And even if you're a dedicated traditional flosser, the Aqua Flosser has been clinically proven to be up to five times more effective than traditional flossing and gentler on your gums and teeth, according to StackSocial. So why not give it a try? For the reduced price of only $39.99, we'd say it's worth a shot.

