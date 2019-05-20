India's election has left the country more divided than ever

(CNN) The wait has begun. Polling in India's marathon elections concluded at the weekend, with the results due on May 23.

Private polling commissioned by Indian media outlets points to a second term for the incumbent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), although, given the patchy record of these polls, which have been wrong in past elections, we won't know for sure until later this week.

But if he does return to power, what might Modi 2.0 mean for India? One way of trying to answer that question is to compare campaign 2019 to the one that unfolded five years ago.

In 2014, when Modi first ran for national office -- he was already a major regional figure by then, running western Gujarat state for over a decade -- his campaign was dominated by his promises to usher in a sort of economic renaissance: Modi spoke of reforms to, among other things, make India an easier place to do business, make it better at generating jobs for the millions of young Indians who enter the workforce each year and to clean house to stamp out corruption.

Roughly translated from the original Hindi, his slogan was development for all, with all.

