(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- Analysis: Republicans are moving fast to squelch Justin Amash's rebellion against Trump before his conclusion that the President "engaged in impeachable conduct" can gather momentum.

-- The Eiffel Tower in Paris is being evacuated after a man was seen climbing it.

-- A transgender woman whose brutal assault in April was captured on video has been found dead on a Dallas street, police said.

-- Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs , or about 10% of its salaried staff worldwide, as part of a cost-cutting effort.

-- A couple heard buzzing in their bedroom. The culprits turned out to be 80,000 bees.

-- Google is dealing a huge blow to Chinese tech giant Huawei by restricting access to its Android operating system

-- A 22-year-old woman has died after collapsing during the Cleveland Marathon.