(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Analysis: Republicans are moving fast to squelch Justin Amash's rebellion against Trump before his conclusion that the President "engaged in impeachable conduct" can gather momentum.
-- The Eiffel Tower in Paris is being evacuated after a man was seen climbing it.
-- A transgender woman whose brutal assault in April was captured on video has been found dead on a Dallas street, police said.
-- Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs, or about 10% of its salaried staff worldwide, as part of a cost-cutting effort.
-- A couple heard buzzing in their bedroom. The culprits turned out to be 80,000 bees.
-- Google is dealing a huge blow to Chinese tech giant Huawei by restricting access to its Android operating system.
-- A 22-year-old woman has died after collapsing during the Cleveland Marathon.
-- With all the excitement in the run-up to the end of an era with "Game of Thrones," it begs the question: What happens now?
-- Black students are burdened with more college debt. A billionaire's gift will show what almost 400 can accomplish without it.