An artist built a temple to help people heal after the Parkland school shooting. He's now going to set it on fire

(CNN) A carved plywood temple in an empty lot has served as a place for healing since the first anniversary of the Parkland school shooting. Now, hundreds are expected to see it burn on Sunday.

With the help of hundreds of families in the community, Best and his team worked around the clock for two weeks to finish the temple on time for the first anniversary of the shooting. Since then, many have visited to inscribe their own messages on the temple walls and pay tribute to the victims.

"To those that cannot fight beside us, we will demolish this epidemic of hate and will harness your beautiful and strong energy to do so. To never be forgotten is to live forever. Love, MSD Class of 2013," a note reads.

Residents and Marjory Stoneman Douglas students wrote messages all around the temple.

Best has been building similar wooden temples at Burning Man, an annual 10-day festival dedicated to community in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, for years. He built the non-religious structure in Coral Springs to give people a place to address their pain and grief, he said.

Read More