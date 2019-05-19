It was already a proud day for these new college graduates. Then a billionaire told them he's paying off their student loans

(CNN) Morehouse College seniors got a surprise Sunday when billionaire investor Robert F. Smith announced during his commencement speech that he would pay off the student-loan debt for the historically black college's graduating class.

"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans," he told the newly minted graduates in Atlanta.

The announcement -- in which Smith urged the graduates to follow his lead in paying it forward -- was met with a standing ovation and chants of "MVP!"

@RFS_Vista May have broken the Internet with his generosity and charge to pay it forward. https://t.co/6dsfw2kToi — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) May 19, 2019

The sum among the 396 students adds up to about $40 million, said Morehouse President David A. Thomas. He called Smith's gesture "a liberation gift."

"When you have to service debt, the choices about what you can go do in the world are constrained," he said. "(Smith's gift) gives them the liberty to follow their dreams, their passions."