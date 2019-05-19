It was already a proud day for these new college graduates. Then a billionaire told them he's paying off their student loans

(CNN) Morehouse College seniors got a surprise Sunday when billionaire investor Robert F. Smith announced during his commencement speech that he would pay off the student loan debt for the historically black college's graduating class.

"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans," he told the newly minted graduates in Atlanta.

The sum among the more than 300 students adds up to about $40 million, Morehouse spokeswoman Aileen Dodd told CNN.

Smith on Sunday also received an honorary degree, along with actor Angela Bassett and psychologist Edmund Gordon.

The entrepreneur, founder of the investment firm Vista Equity Partners, is worth about $5 billion, according to Forbes.

Read More