A house in Indiana exploded, killing one person

(CNN) A house in southern Indiana exploded early Sunday morning, leaving one person dead and two injured, according to Sgt. Justin Ames with Jeffersonville Fire.

Ames told CNN one home in Jeffersonville was obliterated in the explosion and 10-20 other homes in the neighborhood received varying degrees of damage.

Photos from the scene show debris from the exploded home strewn across the area, on top of neighboring homes and in the street.

An overhead image shows the remnants of a home strewn across the neighborhood in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Sunday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were being treated for injuries sustained in the explosion. A search of the area didn't uncover any other victims, according to Ames. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Jeffersonville is a city in southern Indiana directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.