A suspect is in custody after a girl was abducted while walking with her mother in Texas, police say

(CNN) A suspect is in custody after an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped while taking a walk with her mother in Texas, police said early Sunday. The girl was found hours later and reunited with her family.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Salem Sabatka after a car approached them and someone grabbed her Saturday night in Fort Worth, police said. Her mother tried to jump into the vehicle to get her daughter back, but the man shoved her and sped away, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

Salem was found hours later after a citizen located the girl and the car at a hotel in the suburb of Forest Hill, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

"Salem has been found SAFE!" it tweeted.

She's been reunited with her family and the unidentified man taken into custody, said spokesman Buddy Calzada of Fort Worth Police.

