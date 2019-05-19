A suspect is in custody after a girl was abducted while walking with her mother in Texas, police say

(CNN) A suspect is in custody after an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped while walking with her mother in Texas and later found safe hours later, authorities said early Sunday.

A regional Amber Alert was issued for Salem Sabatka after a car approached the mother and daughter and someone grabbed her Saturday night in Forth Worth, police said.

Her mother tried to jump into the car to get her daughter back, but the man shoved her out of the vehicle and sped away, CNN affiliate KTVT reported. It said police released surveillance video from a nearby camera that showed the mother getting thrown out of the car and crying for help on the street.

For hours, several law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security, searched for the girl overnight. They announced early Sunday that she's no longer missing.

"Salem has been found SAFE!!!! Suspect is in custody," the Fort Worth Police Department tweeted. No more information was immediately available.

