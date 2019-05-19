Tommy Robinson far-right rally turns violent

(CNN) Police officers say arrests will be made after violence broke out at a campaign rally for the British far-right activist and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson.

The clashes occurred Saturday afternoon at a campaign event in Oldham, Greater Manchester, and left two police vehicles damaged, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed in a statement.

Footage of the event posted on social media shows supporters of Robinson -- whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon -- clashing with counter-demonstrators.

Police reported that the clashes turned violent and objects including eggs and bricks were thrown. They added that many of the individuals involved in the clashes were not thought to be from Oldham.

Robinson is standing to a become a member of the European Parliament in the upcoming European elections.

"Everyone has the right to free speech and we will always do our best to facilitate this so people can exercise this right in a safe environment," Chief Superintendent Neil Evans said in a statement.

