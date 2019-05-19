Trump appears to confirm cyberattack against Russian entity during midterms

Washington D.C. (CNN) President Donald Trump appeared to confirm that the United States had conducted a cyberattack against a Russian entity during last year's midterm elections in an interview aired Sunday on Fox News.

"I would rather not say that, but you can believe that the whole thing happened, and it happened during my administration," Trump told Fox News' Steve Hilton when asked about a report that he personally authorized a cyberattack on Russia during the time of the midterms.

When pressed as to why he didn't talk about it, Trump said "because they don't like me to talk, intelligence says, 'please don't talk intelligence,' you know sometimes intelligence is good, and sometimes you look at Comey, and you look at Brennan and you look at Clapper, and I'm supposed to believe that intelligence? I never believe that intelligence."

The National Security Council did not respond to a CNN request for comment about what specifically the President was referencing.

"Nobody's been tougher to Russia than me," Trump said in response to criticism that he is a just a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

