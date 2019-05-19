Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City

London (CNN) Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany has said he will leave Manchester City, just one day after Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford.

"The defender has decided to call time on his 11-year association with the Club having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields," Manchester City wrote on its website.

The announcement on Sunday came after an emotional day for the club as City became the first men's team in history to win the English domestic treble.

Earlier this month Kompany helped his club power toward the Premier League title with a stunning goal against Leicester. The captain leaves after 360 appearances and 20 goals, as one of Manchester City's greatest-ever players.

For the next three seasons, the 33-year-old will take up the role of player-manager at boyhood Belgian club RSC Anderlecht.

Read More