Vincent Kompany to leave Manchester City

London (CNN) Belgian footballer Vincent Kompany has said he will leave Manchester City, just one day after Saturday's 6-0 FA Cup final win over Watford.

"The defender has decided to call time on his 11-year association with the Club having won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields," Manchester City wrote on its website.

The announcement on Sunday came after an emotional day for the club as City became the first men's team in history to win the English domestic treble.

Earlier this month Kompany helped his club power toward the Premier League title with a stunning goal against Leicester. The captain leaves after 360 appearances and 20 goals, as one of Manchester City's greatest-ever players.

Announcing his departure, Kompany said : "As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out. I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester.

