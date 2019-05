(CNN) DJ Khaled had one last message for the "Saturday Night Live" audience before the show's season finale wrapped up.

"Long live Nipsey Hussle," the songwriter and producer said. "The marathon continues."

DJ Khaled & John Legend with an amazing tribute to Nipsey Hussle on SNL pic.twitter.com/HLWgb2AcXP — Nip Hussle Tha Great🏁 (@NipseyFanpage) May 19, 2019

Khaled, sporting a Nipsey Hussle shirt, took the stage with John legend to perform the song "Higher" in tribute to