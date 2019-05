(CNN) Marilyn Manson, the self-proclaimed "Antichrist Superstar," is getting cozy with the pope. That is, with the "new" pope.

HBO announced Friday that the rock musician will guest star in the network's upcoming series, "The New Pope."

"Holy Father! Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson will guest star in #TheNewPope, coming soon," HBO tweeted.

The new show is a follow-up to the 2017 limited series "The Young Pope," which stars Jude Law as a young American pope who radicalizes the Catholic Church.