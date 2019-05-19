CNN 10 - May 20, 2019

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 20, 2019

Two rival countries on opposite sides of the world have been ramping up rhetoric against each other, but both are saying there will be no war. Today's show gets you up to speed on the tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Also featured: the dynamic challenges facing American grocery chains, the advent of a robotic window cleaner, and the work of two CNN Heroes to improve a girl's life.

TRANSCRIPT

