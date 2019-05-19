Save big on these sweat proof Bluetooth earbuds

As part of an ongoing series, the CNN Underscored team showcases outstanding deals you can shop right now on the CNN Store. Each week, our staff chooses a product to feature that we think you'll love. This week, we're highlighting the Treblab XR500 Wireless Sport Earbuds ($31.99; store.cnn.com).

Not all headphones have to cost an arm and leg to sound good and stand up to a workout. The Treblab XR500 earbuds are a prime example of this. At just $31.99 from store.cnn.com, you get a pair of Bluetooth headphones that come with a one-year warranty. Even better, you can save 15% more with the code WEEKEND15.

These look and act like a classic pair of sporty Bluetooth headphones — ear hooks and all. In this case, it's a pretty flexible ear hook that fits comfortably over each ear. As with most standard earbuds, these are connected with a thin cable between the left and right side. After all, these are not truly wireless. These come in black, white, green, pink and purple, as well.

I tested the XR500s on a commute, a few runs and even in the office. The Bluetooth 4.1 connection was stable throughout and easy enough to pair. You hold down the button on the right earbud to start the connection, and from your device, scroll through the Bluetooth connections in settings to pair. All in all, it's pretty simple.

Treblab estimates up to nine hours of battery life, and in my tests with the volume at a medium level, I got around 7.5 hours, which is pretty good for affordable earbuds. Additionally, they are not fast charging, but it should take about 90 minutes for a full charge.

Sound is solid as well. There isn't an emphasis on certain tones like with most affordable models. Instead, you get a level playing field across a decent sized soundstage. Treblab also includes a carrying case, charging cable and extra ear tips in the box, all for just $31.99. Plus with the code WEEKEND15, you can save an additional 15%.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.