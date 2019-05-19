Breaking News

Egypt explosion injures tourists near Giza pyramids

By Magdy Samaan and Sarah El Sirgany, CNN

Updated 10:21 AM ET, Sun May 19, 2019

The museum is due to open at the middle of 2020.
Cairo, Egypt (CNN)At least 14 people were injured in an explosion that targeted a tourist bus carrying 25 South African citizens, Egypt's state-run Ahram daily reported.

"The bus was hit but it didn't look like it exploded," Mona Zeidan, an eyewitness told CNN.
A device exploded near the bus, Ahram reported, while the windshield of another vehicle was damaged.
"They were all minor injuries and nothing serious," Zeidan, who drove by the site of the explosion after the incident, told CNN.
    "Security was inspecting the bus," she added.
    The explosion took place outside the new yet-to-be-opened Grand Egyptian Museum, near the Giza pyramids.
      An official at the nearby Al-Haram Hospital told CNN they were receiving the injured tourists.
      In December, three Vietnamese tourists and an Egyptian tour guide were killed when a roadside bomb struck a tourist bus in the Giza region. At least 11 people were injured in the attack.

      CNN's Tara John wrote from London. Sarah El Sirgany reported from Abu Dhabi and Magdy Samaan in Cairo.