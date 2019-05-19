Egypt explosion injures tourists near Giza pyramids

Cairo, Egypt (CNN) At least 14 people were injured in an explosion that targeted a tourist bus carrying 25 South African citizens, Egypt's state-run Ahram daily reported.

"The bus was hit but it didn't look like it exploded," Mona Zeidan, an eyewitness told CNN.

A device exploded near the bus, Ahram reported, while the windshield of another vehicle was damaged.

"They were all minor injuries and nothing serious," Zeidan, who drove by the site of the explosion after the incident, told CNN.

"Security was inspecting the bus," she added.

