(CNN) The man bidding to be Australia's next leader is a 52-year-old former unionist and ardent republican known for both his love of dad jokes and his "assassin" role in bringing down two sitting Prime Ministers.

As Australians vote on Saturday, polls indicate that Bill Shorten, leader of the center-left Labor Party, is likely to be the country's 31st Prime Minister.

Shorten is up against incumbent Scott Morrison, the leader of the center-right Liberal Party, who has held the top post for less than a year.

If Shorten wins, he'll be Australia's sixth leader in a decade marred by party infighting and leadership coups.

Shorten, who is credited with bringing unity to the Labor party, has been campaigning under the slogan of "A fair go for Australia," his second attempt at becoming Prime Minister.