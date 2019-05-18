2 die in Utah helicopter crash

(CNN) Two people died in a helicopter crash Friday in a mountainous area of north-central Utah, authorities said.

The helicopter went down north of Alpine, a community about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said.

Both people aboard were killed; their names were not immediately released.

Authorities began searching Friday afternoon after a relative of someone aboard reported the helicopter overdue. It had taken off from eastern Utah's Uintah County, the sheriff's office said.

Searchers found the wreckage shortly before 6:30 p.m. MT, the sheriff's office said.

