(CNN) A Pennsylvania school district is pushing back against criticism of an active-shooter drill where the gunman wore a keffiyeh, the traditional Arab formal headdress.

The fallout from the controversial January drill at Penn-Trafford School District began after parts of a video circulating on social media showed a teacher playing the shooter wearing a checkered keffiyeh.

The teacher at a school outside of Pittsburgh also wore a long blonde wig and a paintball mask over his face, the district said in a statement this week.

"There was no intent to represent any particular culture or religion," according to the statement.

The video of the drill -- put together in conjunction with a consultant and local police -- was intended for staff personnel and was held on a staff training day, the district said. Students in the high school's audio-visual department produced the video.

