At least 7 people shot at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana

(CNN) At least seven people were shot at a house party near Ball State University early Saturday, authorities said.

The victims include at least three people who suffered life-threatening injuries, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said. Four others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The partygoers included students and locals, he said.

The shooting was about a three -minute drive to the University. The wounded were transported to a hospital in Muncie, Indiana, Police Lt. Ryan Trissel said.

Information only:MPD with BSU PD assistance are currently investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Euclid Ave. Stay clear of the area until further notice. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) May 18, 2019

The university said there was no ongoing threat to campus.

"Resume normal activities," it said on Twitter.

