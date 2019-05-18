Police arrest 51 people and seize guns, cash and drugs in a massive heroin bust in Connecticut

(CNN) Local, state and federal law enforcement conducted a massive heroin bust in Connecticut on Friday, resulting in 51 arrests and the seizure of guns, $15,000 in cash and thousands of bags of heroin packaged for sale.

Police in Waterbury said the arrests stem from a sweeping investigation that began last September "in response to an increase in heroin overdoses and heroin related deaths" in the city.

Those arrested are mid-level narcotics dealers involved mostly in the sale of heroin, Waterbury police said. They added that the monthslong operation, named "Operation Raw Deal," included "aggressively conducting investigations into all identified heroin traffickers."

A total of 51 people have been arrested since Friday, and authorities are still looking for 10 additional suspects, Waterbury Police spokesman David Silverio told CNN.

Thirteen arrest teams launched a series of raids across Waterbury just after dawn Friday. Charges tied to the arrest warrants include sale of narcotics, possession in school zone, conspiracy at sale of narcotics, and firearms violations, according to police.

