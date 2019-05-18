Columbine survivor Austin Eubanks found dead at 37

(CNN) Austin Eubanks, one of the survivors of the 1999 Columbine shooting in Colorado, was found dead at his home early Saturday, according to Routt County, Colorado, Coroner Robert Ryg.

Eubanks was found dead during a welfare check after he didn't answer his phone, Ryg said. Eubanks was 37.

No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Ryg said.

45 minutes of treatment turned into years of addiction

