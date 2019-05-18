Chef José Andrés wants to hire the lunchroom worker fired for giving free food to a student

(CNN) Chef José Andrés, who has helped provide millions of free meals to furloughed federal workers and natural disaster survivors, wants to hire Bonnie Kimball.

Kimball was fired from her New Hampshire high school -- where she had been an employee for more than four years -- for letting a student take food without paying.

She was fired by the district manager of Café Services, the food services company that employed her, and says she was told what she did was "theft."

The student she helped paid his $8 lunch tab the next morning.

School officials and the food service company have offered to rehire the employee, but Kimball said she won't take their offer, saying "they're not doing it for me, they are doing it to save face."