The rising wave of abortion restrictions in America

(CNN) Abortion bans continue popping up across the United States, leaving many people wondering where their states stand. Here's what you need to know.

Abortion is legal in every state

But most states have set limits in one way or another. This year, a series of strict anti-abortion bills have been passed with the intention to reshape women's access to the procedure.

Are these abortion bans in effect?

Not yet.

Alabama's ban is set to take effect in November and Georgia's law on January 1.

It's unclear if those laws will go into effect because they are likely to face numerous legal challenges. The Kentucky bill was already blocked by a federal judge and the Ohio and Mississippi bans -- both set to take effect this summer -- are being challenged in court.

Organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood argue the laws are unconstitutional.

... but more bans are in the works

Missouri lawmakers have passed another restrictive abortion bill, moving a step closer to becoming the latest state to ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected. There's a growing list of states seeking to limit abortion rights but at least 11 of them have proposed legislation that specifically mention heartbeat detection.

Some of the proposed bills in Florida, Louisiana , Illinois, New York, South Carolina , Tennessee and West Virginia are still making their way through the legislative process while others like the ones in Texas, Maryland and Minnesota failed to gain traction.

Other states instead have protections

New York passed a law to protect women's access to abortion right on the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The law also protects doctors or medical professionals who perform abortions from criminal prosecution.