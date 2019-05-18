War of Will wins Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, right, riding War of Will, reacts as they cross the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18, in Baltimore. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes John Velazquez tumbles to the turf after falling off Bodexpress at the starting gate during the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico on Saturday. Hide Caption 2 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without jockey John Velazquez at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Hide Caption 3 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes The field of contenders passes The Stronach Group corporate chalet in the Gallorette Stakes on Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. Hide Caption 4 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Signalman gets a bath as the field prepares for the running of the 144th Preakness horse race at Pimlico in Baltimore on Saturday. Hide Caption 5 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Spectators gather as horses pass on the track at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race Saturday. Hide Caption 6 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes A spectator looks over a form ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Saturday. Hide Caption 7 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Lexitonian with jockey Jose Ortiz, center, defeats Gladiator King to win the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Hide Caption 8 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes A spectator takes a staircase at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore on Saturday. Hide Caption 9 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Dirt sticks to jockey Tyler Gaffalione's goggles following the day's eighth race at Pimlico Race Course, ahead of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. Hide Caption 10 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. Hide Caption 11 of 13

Photos: In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes Collette Tipton of Baltimore watches race 6 ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course. Hide Caption 12 of 13