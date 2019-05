War of Will wins Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

(CNN) War of Will, which was impeded by Maximum Security in the controversial Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, bounced back Saturday and finished first at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The Mark Casse-trained colt, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, hit the front entering the home stretch and powered clear to win after placing seventh in the Derby.

War of Will was badly affected by the veering of Maximum Security at Churchill Downs on May 4, but he held off Everfast and Owendale to triumph in Baltimore.

War of Will, at right, rounds the fourth turn to win the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

For the first time since 1951, none of the top three finishers in the Derby was present at the Preakness, nor was Maximum Security, which crossed the line first but was demoted to 17th for interference.

Since the Kentucky Derby, the owner of Maximum Security, Gary West, has filed a federal lawsuit , seeking to overturn the disqualification.

