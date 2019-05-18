Breaking News

War of Will wins Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 9:57 PM ET, Sat May 18, 2019

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, right, riding War of Will, reacts as they cross the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18, in Baltimore.
Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, right, riding War of Will, reacts as they cross the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18, in Baltimore.
John Velazquez tumbles to the turf after falling off Bodexpress at the starting gate during the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico on Saturday.
John Velazquez tumbles to the turf after falling off Bodexpress at the starting gate during the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico on Saturday.
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without jockey John Velazquez at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without jockey John Velazquez at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
The field of contenders passes The Stronach Group corporate chalet in the Gallorette Stakes on Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.
The field of contenders passes The Stronach Group corporate chalet in the Gallorette Stakes on Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.
Signalman gets a bath as the field prepares for the running of the 144th Preakness horse race at Pimlico in Baltimore on Saturday.
Signalman gets a bath as the field prepares for the running of the 144th Preakness horse race at Pimlico in Baltimore on Saturday.
Spectators gather as horses pass on the track at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race Saturday.
Spectators gather as horses pass on the track at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race Saturday.
A spectator looks over a form ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Saturday.
A spectator looks over a form ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Saturday.
Lexitonian with jockey Jose Ortiz, center, defeats Gladiator King to win the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Lexitonian with jockey Jose Ortiz, center, defeats Gladiator King to win the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
A spectator takes a staircase at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore on Saturday.
A spectator takes a staircase at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore on Saturday.
Dirt sticks to jockey Tyler Gaffalione&#39;s goggles following the day&#39;s eighth race at Pimlico Race Course, ahead of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
Dirt sticks to jockey Tyler Gaffalione's goggles following the day's eighth race at Pimlico Race Course, ahead of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Collette Tipton of Baltimore watches race 6 ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
Collette Tipton of Baltimore watches race 6 ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
(CNN)War of Will, which was impeded by Maximum Security in the controversial Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, bounced back Saturday and finished first at the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The Mark Casse-trained colt, ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, hit the front entering the home stretch and powered clear to win after placing seventh in the Derby.
War of Will was badly affected by the veering of Maximum Security at Churchill Downs on May 4, but he held off Everfast and Owendale to triumph in Baltimore.
War of Will, at right, rounds the fourth turn to win the 144th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
For the first time since 1951, none of the top three finishers in the Derby was present at the Preakness, nor was Maximum Security, which crossed the line first but was demoted to 17th for interference.
    Since the Kentucky Derby, the owner of Maximum Security, Gary West, has filed a federal lawsuit, seeking to overturn the disqualification.
    He has also offered a $20 million bounty to the owners of Country House -- declared the winner at the Derby -- War of Will, Long Range Toddy and Bodexpress, the four horses that were impeded at Churchill Downs. West says he will pay $5 million to the owner of any of the quartet that beats Maximum Security on their next meeting.
    The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the Triple Crown that includes the Derby and the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in New York on June 8.
    The Bob Baffert-trained Justify was the last to win the Triple Crown, taking the trophy last year, but with Country House's omission from Pimlico because of an illness it is not up for grabs this year.
      The prestigious race was first held in Pimlico in 1873 and comes with its own set of unique traditions, including the iconic blanket of yellow daisies that is draped over the winner at the finish line.
      The yellow and black flowers, dubbed Black-eyed Susans, are Maryland's official state flower. The state is also honored with the traditional singing of "Maryland, My Maryland."