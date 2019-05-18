Breaking News

In photos: 2019 Preakness Stakes

Updated 8:30 PM ET, Sat May 18, 2019

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, right, riding War of Will, reacts as they cross the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18, in Baltimore.
Jockey Tyler Gaffalione, right, riding War of Will, reacts as they cross the finish line first to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 18, in Baltimore.
John Velazquez tumbles to the turf after falling off Bodexpress at the starting gate during the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico on Saturday.
John Velazquez tumbles to the turf after falling off Bodexpress at the starting gate during the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico on Saturday.
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without jockey John Velazquez at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Bodexpress runs in the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race without jockey John Velazquez at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
The field of contenders passes The Stronach Group corporate chalet in the Gallorette Stakes on Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.
The field of contenders passes The Stronach Group corporate chalet in the Gallorette Stakes on Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.
Signalman gets a bath as the field prepares for the running of the 144th Preakness horse race at Pimlico in Baltimore on Saturday.
Signalman gets a bath as the field prepares for the running of the 144th Preakness horse race at Pimlico in Baltimore on Saturday.
Spectators gather as horses pass on the track at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race Saturday.
Spectators gather as horses pass on the track at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race Saturday.
A spectator looks over a form ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Saturday.
A spectator looks over a form ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Saturday.
Lexitonian with jockey Jose Ortiz, center, defeats Gladiator King to win the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Lexitonian with jockey Jose Ortiz, center, defeats Gladiator King to win the Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
A spectator takes a staircase at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore on Saturday.
A spectator takes a staircase at Pimlico Race Course ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race in Baltimore on Saturday.
Dirt sticks to jockey Tyler Gaffalione&#39;s goggles following the day&#39;s eighth race at Pimlico Race Course, ahead of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
Dirt sticks to jockey Tyler Gaffalione's goggles following the day's eighth race at Pimlico Race Course, ahead of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.
Collette Tipton of Baltimore watches race 6 ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
Collette Tipton of Baltimore watches race 6 ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
Horses move on the turf in the fifth race ahead of the 144th Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course.
