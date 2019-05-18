Salvini says he wants pre-Maastricht EU rules, ahead of far-right rally

Milan, Italy (CNN) Italy's hardline Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has told CNN that European Union rules are creating "full-on unemployment" and he wants to go back to pre-Maastricht Treaty rules.

"Those who want to save Europe are those that are sold as the anti-Europeans. I feel more pro-European than the pro-Europeans," Salvini said in Milan on Friday.

"I would return to the pre Maastricht with more normal fiscal economic rules where we spoke of well-being and full employment.... The rules imposed by Brussels are creating full-on unemployment," Salvini said.

The Maastricht Treaty -- officially known as The Treaty on European Union -- was signed by the 12 member countries of the European Community in the Netherlands in 1992. It created the structure for a single currency, later named the euro, that was be born in 1999.

Salvini will on Saturday host a major rally of European nationalists, including France's Marine Le Pen, and Holland's Geert Wilders. Around 100,000 people are expected to join the event in Milan's Duomo Square.

