Austria's far-right Vice-Chancellor resigns over alleged corruption video

Vienna, Austria (CNN) Austria's Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, from the far right Freedom Party, has resigned over allegations of corruption, just days before key European elections.

Germany's Der Spiegel news magazine and Süddeutsche Zeitung daily newspaper published video on Friday of Strache appearing to offer government contracts to a woman who claimed to be a Russian investor and niece of an oligarch.

During a news conference on Saturday morning, Strache denied doing "anything against the law," and labeled the allegations "a targeted political attack."

However, Strache said he wanted to "apologize to everyone I have disappointed with my behavior." He said he would also step down as head of the Freedom Party, which is part of Austria's ruling coalition with Sebastian Kurz' conservative People's Party.

The coalition is now facing its biggest crisis since it was formed in 2017. Outside the Chancellor's office in Vienna, where Kurz was due to make a statement, more than 5,000 anti-government protesters gathered, calling for fresh elections.

