Comedian Sammy Shore, father of Pauly, dies at 92

(CNN) Comedian Sammy Shore, father of fellow comedian Pauly Shore and co-founder of one of the most iconic venues in all of comedy, has died at the age of 92, according his son's verified Twitter account.

"Dad, you lived an amazing life and I'm so proud to say that you are my father. When you're in heaven I'll be killing the crowds night after night and carrying on your legacy," Pauly Shore tweeted Saturday.

Shore said his father died of natural causes. In a string of tweets , he remembered touring with his father during the 1990s as his own comedy career was taking off, saying how his dad's introductions would "let the audience really know who I was, where I came from, and how I wound up the way that I did. Like father like son. Acorn did NOT fall far from the tree."

Sammy Shore's nearly seven-decade career is highlighted by openings for headliners Elvis Presley and Tony Bennett, and by his co-founding of The Comedy Store, one of the most storied clubs in the annals of comedy history.