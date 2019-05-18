Score big on the Instant Pot, Dyson vacuum cleaners and more this Memorial Day

Walmart is kicking off Memorial Day in a big way this weekend.

The retail giant is holding it's Memorial Day Sale from May 18 until May 21, and if you take advantage, you're looking at deep discounts in just about every department. Some of the offers we're most excited about include 30-60% off home goods, up to 50% off mattresses, beds and other furniture, plus, huge savings on some of our favorite brands like Kitchen Aid, Keurig, Dyson, Roomba and more.

The sale is the provides the perfect opportunity to pick up some of the things you're going to need to get you through all the other parties and events you'll be hosting throughout the season. You'll be thanking yourself later on when you're using your half-priced George Foreman grill to cook up those burgers and brats! And then, you can lay back on that memory foam mattress you got for 40% off while your new Roomba cleans up the mess.

The current deals are nearly endless, but we've compiled some of the best steals below. For the full list of discounts, click here.

Instant Pot ($69, originally $79; walmart.com)

One of our favorite kitchen tools, the Instant Pot is a versatile appliance that can make soups, stews and other hearty meals with ease.

Lucid Memory Foam Mattress (starting at $158.52, originally $259.99, walmart.com)

This popular memory foam mattress (which as been rated 4.4-stars from customers) has a gel infusion, which helps keep you cool at night.

Manor Park Modern Farmhouse Entryway Storage Bench (starting at $127.40; originally $199, walmart.com)

Spruce up your entryway with this bench that doubles as a storage unit. It comes in a variety of color options and includes the three storage bins to help keep your space organized and looking good.

Capsule Home Brooklyn Mid Century Sofa with USB Ports ($299, originally $399; walmart.com)

This mid-century sofa, which comes built-in USB ports, means that you don't have to move an inch when your devices start running low on battery during your movie nights.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum ($549, originally $699.99; walmart.com)

Say goodbye to those hours spent vacuuming. This WiFi enabled, Alexa-compatible robot cleaner will have your floors spotless without you having to lift a finger. And the fact that it's 25% off only makes this purchase that much sweeter.

George Foreman 6-Serving Removable Plate Electric Indoor Grill and Panini Press ($49.88, originally $99.99; walmart.com)

When you want to keep your grilling in the kitchen, turn to this George Foreman device, which has ample non-stick cooking space.

Mainstays Knitted White Square Pouf ($55, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

These poufs are a great seating alternative that can work in any room of the house.

Tramontina Non-Stick Red Cookware Set ($19.99, originally $39.99; walmart.com)

Nine pieces of dishwasher-safe cookware for less than $25? Best. News. Ever.

Bush Furniture Stanford 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet ($194, originally $249; walmart.com)

Say goodbye to your metal file cabinet and replace it with this stunning option that features a distressed finish, pewter hardware and drawers big enough to fit legal or A4-size files.

Serta Harison Sofa Convertible with Matching Pillow and Power Strip ($775, originally $1226.50; walmart.com)

This convertible sofa opens easily into a queen-sized bed and it comes with a built-in power strip for easy-access charging.

Masterbuilt Portable Stainless Steel Gas Smoker ($69.99, originally $99.99; walmart.com)

Whether you want to smoke a whole turkey at home or bring the show on the road for some tailgating, this portable smoker does the trick.

Roundhill Black Japanese 4-Panel Screen Room Divider ($69.99, originally $74.99; walmart.com)

If you're trying to hide some clutter or just looking to add a new beautiful piece to a room, this four panel room divider is an excellent choice.

Tempur-Pedic Breeze 1.0 Pillow ($58.88, originally $199; walmart.com)

Made with Tempur-Pedic's traditional NASA-developed pressure-absorbing material, this cozy pillow comes with a removable and washable allergen-resistant cover.

Igloo Large Capacity Clear Ice Cube Maker ($139.95, originally $174.99; walmart.com)

This bad boy can make 33 pounds of ice in 24 hours and offers different size options to keep all your drinks cold all summer long.

Insta-bed Raised Queen Air Mattress ($94.99, originally $133.99, walmart.com)

You never know when you'll need an air mattress, so might as well pick one up while they're 48% off. This queen-sized mattress comes with integrated neverFLAT technology that will continuously monitor air pressure and activate a secondary pump (which works silently) to keep your mattress inflated throughout the night.

iDesign Modular Closet Storage System ($99.99, originally $199.99, walmart.com)

So long, closet clutter. Hello, neat and tidy storage! This deeply discounted closet organizer offers four shelves, four drawers, and two levels of clothes rods so you have plenty of room to find a proper place for everything in your wardrobe.