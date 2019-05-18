Here's everything you need to know about Vineyard Vines for Target

Story highlights The Vineyard Vines for Target collection has officially launched with most items under $35

Act fast, as it's a limited collaboration

Summer is nearly upon us, and you're likely hoping to have a whale of a time. Moreover, what might be the biggest clothing and retailer collaboration of the year has just arrived. Vineyard Vines for Target is making a splash with over 300 items.

So what is this collaboration?

Vineyard Vines for Target spans clothing items for men and women, boys and girls, along with home decor and fun stuff for your pet. And yes, this is the first time that Vineyard Vines has expanded into games and items for your home.

It's a limited time collection that's available at Target.com and in retail locations. The best news is that most items are under $35, which is a significant discount from Vineyard Vines. More so, these aren't last year's designs or blowout variants. Instead, the pieces in the collection are designed for Vineyard Vines for Target.

How long does it run?

Vineyard Vines for Target starts at Target.com and in Target retail locations on May 18. There isn't an end date; it's when stock runs out. There is also a purchase limit for items in the online store.

What's available?

From pillows to pool toys, button downs and pants, the Vineyard Vines for Target collection spans a wide variety of items. Most of them feature the classic Vineyard Vines whale. The full collection spans these categories:

Let's walk through some of our favorites!

Women's Striped Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve Bardot Top ($25; target.com)

Women's Striped Pants ($30; target.com)

Men's Fishbone Short Sleeve Woven Button-Down Shirt ($25; target.com)

Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in Red ($22; target.com)

Baby Hibiscus Whale Shorts ($10; target.com)

Whale Line Duffel Bag ($40; target.com)

Hibiscus Whale Beach Towel ($25; target.com)

Flag Whale and Gingham Collar Slide Pet Bow Tie ($5; target.com)

Flag Whale and Gingham Place mat ($5; target.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.