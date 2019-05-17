The father of a 3-year-old girl who died in a car fire has been charged with murder

(CNN) The father of a 3-year-old girl killed in a car fire in New York is facing murder and arson charges in his daughter's death, police said.

Martin Pereira, 39, has been charged with murder, arson and reckless endangerment, nearly two weeks after firefighters discovered the toddler inside a burning Audi sedan parked in a residential Queens neighborhood, NYPD Detective Michael DeBonis said.

The girl, Zoey Pereira, was alive when firefighters rescued her but she died from her injuries at Jamaica Hospital in Queens.

Pereira was found a short distance away from the scene and was taken into custody. He suffered burns to 70% of his body and was unable to immediately made any statements due to his injuries, a law enforcement source had said.

He had been in serious but stable condition, police said.

