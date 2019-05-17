(CNN) Maine's governor has signed a bill making the state the first to prohibit public schools, colleges and universities from using Native American symbols as mascots.

Gov. Jane Mills signed the measure on Thursday and it will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

"While Indian mascots were often originally chosen to recognize and honor a school's unique connection to Native American communities in Maine, we have heard clearly and unequivocally from Maine tribes that they are a source of pain and anguish," said Mills said in a statement

The law will prohibit public schools from "having or adopting a name, symbol or image that depicts or refers to a Native American tribe, individual, custom or tradition and that is used as a mascot, nickname, logo, letterhead or team name of the school."

Rep. Benjamin Collings, a Portland, Maine, Democrat, sponsored the legislation and said he was proud that Maine is honoring the state's tribes.

Read More