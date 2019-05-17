A woman took a picture of three Irish men in Times Square. It took Twitter only an hour to track the lads down.

(CNN) Christina Boniello was strolling through Times Square earlier this month when a group of three men with Irish accents asked her to snap a photo of them.

They were like in any other group bustling around the tourist haven. But they had an unusual request, Boniello, 23, wrote on Twitter.

They said they didn't have their own smartphones or cameras, so they asked her to use hers.

"We'll find it someday," one of them said.

When I was in the city last week, these three Irishmen asked me to take a photo of them, but none of them had phones.

"you'll take the picture and we'll find it someday"

so if by some strange turn of events anyone knows these guys, here's their photo pic.twitter.com/ZrPvKXusJ7 — Christina (@CBones705) May 12, 2019

Lads on tour in America

