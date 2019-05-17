Former college football standout reportedly tackles gunman at Oregon high school

(CNN) Keanon Lowe, head football and track coach at Parkrose High School in northeast Portland, is being hailed as a hero after tackling a gunman in a classroom Friday.

Lowe was a standout receiver for the University of Oregon and played for the Ducks between 2010 and 2014, according to the school's athletic website.

Oregon Ducks Keanon Lowe (7) makes a play with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes Monday January 12, 2015.

Neither police nor the school identified Lowe as the staff member who subdued the gunman, but that was reported by CNN affiliate KPTV . CNN tried to reach Lowe but was not successful.

A Portland police press release said a male student armed with a shotgun entered a classroom just before noon Friday and a staff member confronted the gunman. By the time officers arrived, police said, the staff member had detained the gunman in the hallway. The student, who was not identified by authorities, is in police custody.

"At this time, it has not been determined if any shots were fired," the release said.

