Neo-Nazi who plotted to kill politician with sword gets life in jail

(CNN) A neo-Nazi who plotted to murder his local Member of Parliament with a sword was handed a life sentence in London on Friday.

Jack Renshaw, 23, pleaded guilty to planning to commit a terrorist act. He plotted to kill Rosie Cooper, the MP for West Lancashire, in 2017 with a sword similar to that used by Roman soldiers, according to a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The court heard how Renshaw became obsessed with Nazi ideology at 14 years old and thought Britain was controlled by Jewish people. The court was also told that he targeted Cooper because she was from the Labour Party, which he blamed for immigration in the UK.

Renshaw raised his arm to the public gallery in what appeared to be a Nazi salute as he was taken out of the courtroom.

The judge, Honorable Justice Maura McGowan, said she acknowledged Renshaw was young, naive and came from a troubled background. However, she said: "You are an intelligent young man. You may be troubled but you know full well what you have done."

