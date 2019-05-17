London (CNN) Brexit talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's government and the opposition Labour Party have broken down after they failed to result in a deal.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday that the negotiations have "gone as far as they can go" and that the two sides had been unable to bridge "important policy gaps between us."

The talks, which have lasted nearly two months, were convened in an attempt to agree on a Brexit plan that could stand a chance of being approved by Britain's fractured Parliament. But the prospect of agreement has diminished in recent weeks, as lawmakers on both sides have grown irritated with the process.

In a letter to May, Corbyn warned that even if a deal was reached, her successor could simply tear it up. "The increasing weakness and instability of your government means there cannot be confidence in securing whatever might be agreed between us," he wrote.

The collapse of negotiations ensures that Britain's political crisis over Brexit drags on. May plans to put her original Withdrawal Agreement to lawmakers for a fourth time in early June. Votes could also be held on a set of alternative options.

