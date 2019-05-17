The 'Jurassic Park' computer company just got sold for $1.3 billion

New York (CNN Business) Cray has been synonymous with supercomputing for nearly half a century. Now the legendary tech company is joining the business that pioneered Silicon Valley: HP Enterprise.

HPE HPE Cray CRAY announced it will buyfor $1.3 billion. Cray's stock shot up more than 17% Friday.

Cray briefly achieved pop-culture fame in the 1990s when author Michael Crichton wrote "Jurassic Park." In the 1990 novel, four Cray X-MP supercomputers powered the theme park's DNA sequencer that brought dinosaurs back to life. In the 1993 film, Jurassic Park's DNA sequencing lab was powered by Cray computers in the background.

The Cray X-MP supercomputer

Although never quite a household name, Cray brought supercomputing into the modern era. Seymour Cray, known as "the father of supercomputing," founded Cray Research in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, in 1972.

