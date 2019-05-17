Kevin Durant's calf injury 'more serious than we thought,' Warriors coach says

(CNN) For an astounding fifth year in a row, the Golden State Warriors are aiming for a trip to the NBA Finals. But it hasn't come without some adversity.

They've been winning games without superstar Kevin Durant, who has been out with a strained right calf, and it's not clear when he'll be back on the floor.

Durant -- arguably the best player in this year's playoffs -- will not play in Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference finals in Portland against the Trail Blazers. Durant, the team's leading scorer, suffered the injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals May 8 against the Houston Rockets and hasn't played since.

Durant walks off the court after straining his right calf in the game against the Houston Rockets.

"Hopefully he continues to progress, and he has made progress, but it's a little more serious than we thought at the very beginning," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State defeated Portland 114-111 in Oakland, California, to take a 2-0 series lead.

"So we'll see where it all goes, but he's in there all day long getting treatment. He's done a great job of committing himself to that process. (Warriors director of sports medicine and performance) Rick (Celebrini) and his staff are in there all day, and hopefully he'll be back at some point, but we'll just -- you know, we'll just wait and see."

